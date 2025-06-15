Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.32 Million Stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $143.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.88. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.92 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $158.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 118.83%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $152.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.