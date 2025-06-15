Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.45 Million Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 54.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $44.68 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average of $45.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $409.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.20%.

OZK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.86.

Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

