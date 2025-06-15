Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,229,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,215,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,076,000 after purchasing an additional 191,077 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,725,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,545,000 after acquiring an additional 241,448 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,366,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,793,000 after purchasing an additional 354,656 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,488,000 after acquiring an additional 22,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $101.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.24 and a 12-month high of $164.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

