Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVLT. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 888.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 584.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 208.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 183.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

In related news, Director Nicola Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.74, for a total value of $254,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,053.72. The trade was a 8.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 1,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,188,400. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,957 shares of company stock worth $859,428 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.25.

Commvault Systems Trading Down 0.8%

CVLT opened at $184.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.23. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.45 and a 1-year high of $192.01. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $275.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Stories

