Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.74 Million Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 16,153.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 267,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,219,000 after acquiring an additional 265,558 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.85.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total value of $72,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,385.33. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $149.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.05 and a 200-day moving average of $157.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 996.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.48. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $254.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $984.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

