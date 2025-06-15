Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.81 Million Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 3,957.1% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 583.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos Stock Performance

NYSE GKOS opened at $97.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.54. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.10 and a fifty-two week high of $163.71.

Insider Activity at Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. The business had revenue of $106.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $162,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,568.04. This represents a 2.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GKOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $176.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Glaukos from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GKOS

Glaukos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.