Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $979,000 Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $857,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,990,000 after buying an additional 159,870 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,832,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 103,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $69.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

SL Green Realty Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $65.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 814.63, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.66. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $82.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.82.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -735.71%.

SL Green Realty Profile

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.