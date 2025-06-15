Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 61.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 2,936.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Five Below from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Five Below from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Five Below from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Five Below from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $45,575.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,830.32. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Hill sold 4,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total transaction of $598,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,866,200.90. This represents a 9.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Stock Down 3.3%

Five Below stock opened at $121.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.51 and its 200 day moving average is $92.13. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.38 and a twelve month high of $137.30.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $970.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

