Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 77.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in SharkNinja by 6,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in SharkNinja by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC raised its position in shares of SharkNinja by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $139.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on SharkNinja from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SharkNinja from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

SharkNinja Stock Down 6.7%

Shares of NYSE SN opened at $82.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $123.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.70.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

