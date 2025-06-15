Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of X. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in United States Steel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 903.0% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $52.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.87. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.13.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). United States Steel had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Glj Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United States Steel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United States Steel from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Read Our Latest Report on United States Steel

United States Steel Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.