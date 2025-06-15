Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 158,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $74,558,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,059,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,558,000 after buying an additional 8,088,466 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,002,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204,651 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $32,286,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,490,000. 61.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VLY. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.55.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $8.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $479.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.98 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.77%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

