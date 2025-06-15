Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $1.11 Million in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GAP in the 1st quarter worth $3,519,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,953,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in GAP in the 1st quarter worth $12,210,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GAP from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 51,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,387,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,595. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 1,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $30,109.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,395 shares in the company, valued at $732,568.05. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,444 shares of company stock worth $2,348,404 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

GAP Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE GAP opened at $20.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Gap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. GAP had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. GAP’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Further Reading

