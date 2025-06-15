Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,465,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,041 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,948,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,472,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,781 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,801,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,494,000 after purchasing an additional 492,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IONS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Michael R. Hayden purchased 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.86 per share, with a total value of $477,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,977.34. This trade represents a 42.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average of $32.89.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.31 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 100.05%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.