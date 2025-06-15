Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $968,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $110.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $76.82 and a 1 year high of $118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.88.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.79%.

OSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $99.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.29.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

