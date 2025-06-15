Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 1,600 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,270,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,259,000 after purchasing an additional 38,219 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $161,486,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,021,000 after buying an additional 99,030 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 567,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,173,000 after buying an additional 64,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE INSP opened at $126.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Insider Activity

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.33. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $201.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,046 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,360. This trade represents a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INSP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.91.

Read Our Latest Report on INSP

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.