Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 2,400 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,456,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,684,000 after buying an additional 442,225 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $19,639,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2,878.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 140,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 135,626 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $5,859,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

SFBS stock opened at $72.38 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.51 and a 52-week high of $101.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $131.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.13 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 23.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

