Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 3,400 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,210,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,393,000 after buying an additional 1,312,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,961,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,184,000 after buying an additional 521,204 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,422,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,469,000 after buying an additional 518,255 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth $39,846,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $34.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.03. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $121.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Vaxcyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $138.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

