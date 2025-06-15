Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 4,080 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,038 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SouthState were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 773,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,982,000 after buying an additional 42,041 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,311,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in SouthState in the first quarter worth $1,515,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SouthState by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 36,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSB shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SouthState from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James set a $110.00 price target on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of SouthState from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.27.

SouthState Price Performance

Shares of SSB opened at $85.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.45. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $70.68 and a 1-year high of $114.27.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

