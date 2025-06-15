Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 7,700 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at $2,234,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,284.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 96,863 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 516,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 249,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

HIMS opened at $55.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average is $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 125.75 and a beta of 2.09. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $586.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 110.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Chi sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $319,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,613,660. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $63,402.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,441.46. The trade was a 21.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 628,067 shares of company stock valued at $25,832,688. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

