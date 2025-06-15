Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,690 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 442.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in UMB Financial by 703.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 121.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $139.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.88.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,412 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $550,995.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,417,490.45. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Trading Down 2.3%

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $100.70 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $79.25 and a 12 month high of $129.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.65.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $563.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.79 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 13.73%. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.13%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

