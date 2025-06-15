Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $1,044,951.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,582.14. The trade was a 40.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $81,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,418 shares of company stock worth $11,234,192 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $55.99 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $66.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.80.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $651.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Arete lowered shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Arete Research upgraded shares of Etsy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Etsy

About Etsy

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.