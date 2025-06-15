Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $187,184,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,483,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,777,000 after buying an additional 3,346,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,096,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,082 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 13,248,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $76,197,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,864 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $72,770.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,834.24. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 3,058 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $119,384.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,928.32. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,660 shares of company stock valued at $650,406 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on RVMD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Revolution Medicines from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $40.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $62.40.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

About Revolution Medicines

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.