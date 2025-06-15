Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,180 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 33,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in AerCap by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AER shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AerCap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AerCap from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

AerCap Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $115.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $82.21 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.39.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. AerCap’s payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

AerCap declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

