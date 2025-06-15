Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 44,000 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPSC. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in SPS Commerce by 4,155.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.56.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPSC opened at $134.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 66.08 and a beta of 0.73. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.09 and a 52-week high of $218.61.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $181.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.57 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.