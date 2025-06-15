Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 6,700 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,695,000 after acquiring an additional 31,064 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 574,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,669,000 after acquiring an additional 158,487 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,159,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,656.92. This represents a 48.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $1,972,770.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,279.48. The trade was a 50.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

DCI opened at $68.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.11 and a 200 day moving average of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.85. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.45 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $940.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

