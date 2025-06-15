Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 700 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter valued at $94,484,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,358,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1,111.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,174,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,329,000 after buying an additional 1,077,169 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,833,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,619,000 after acquiring an additional 981,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 6,911.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 785,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,036,000 after acquiring an additional 774,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

RYAN stock opened at $65.85 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.37 and a 12-month high of $77.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.44, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.43.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 48.01%. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.18%.

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director David P. Bolger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,059,863.60. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 52.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RYAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

