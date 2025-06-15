Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 900 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 597.7% during the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 1,145,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,123,000 after acquiring an additional 981,517 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 117,468,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313,544 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Sirius XM by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 50,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 18,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $1,725,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $21.29 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.88.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 24.03% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.56%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $36,767.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,539.17. This trade represents a 9.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.65.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

