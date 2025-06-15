Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Holdings in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAY. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Dayforce by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,659,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,800,000 after purchasing an additional 667,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dayforce by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,319,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,072,000 after buying an additional 197,773 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Dayforce by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,654,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,851,000 after buying an additional 128,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dayforce by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,839,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dayforce by 382.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,547,000 after buying an additional 2,548,779 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dayforce

In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,935,606.56. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $108,522.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,423.68. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dayforce Trading Down 4.4%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dayforce stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 517.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. Dayforce Inc has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $82.69.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DAY shares. Cowen raised shares of Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dayforce from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dayforce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Dayforce Company Profile

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

