Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 14,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of TLT opened at $86.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.30 and a 52-week high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3195 per share. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

