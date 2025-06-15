Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $231,000 Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,671 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Steelcase by 1,468.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Steelcase to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Steelcase Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $10.14 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steelcase

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $60,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 139,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,308.56. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

(Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.