Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,898 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flywire were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Flywire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,579,000. Voss Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter worth $30,621,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter worth $24,363,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,741,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at $18,434,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flywire alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $178,395. This trade represents a 22.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $10.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 71.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.18 million. Flywire had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLYW shares. Raymond James lowered Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, April 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Flywire

Flywire Profile

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.