Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $569,000 Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $36.29 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.65. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of CenterPoint Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

