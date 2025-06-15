Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,383 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Asana were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

ASAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. FBN Securities raised shares of Asana to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Asana from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.97.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $3,226,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,023,436 shares in the company, valued at $702,996,072.24. The trade was a 0.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 18,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $263,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 716,580 shares in the company, valued at $10,053,617.40. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,849,507 shares of company stock valued at $27,120,993 over the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ASAN opened at $13.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.23. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.40 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 86.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

