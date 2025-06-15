Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Up 3.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $137.92 and last traded at $138.04. 39,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 125,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.05.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HWKN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Hawkins in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.32.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.69 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 8.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 533.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

