HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 154 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,412 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.3% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Balanced Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $212.10 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

