Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 255,659 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 803.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of HCSG opened at $14.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $447.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.82 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

