Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 428.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 184,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,927 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 183.8% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

HRL stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.28. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,835.20. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

