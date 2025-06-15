Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Major Shareholder Sells $23,800,000.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $23,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,707,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,430,527. This represents a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.95. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $1,091,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 247,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLFS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

