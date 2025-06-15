Insider Selling: C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Sells $15,049,479.96 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 601,498 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $15,049,479.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,816,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,496,386.04. This represents a 13.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas M. Siebel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 16th, Thomas M. Siebel sold 13,567 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $264,149.49.

C3.ai Price Performance

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.04. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $45.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.85 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 79.17% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AI. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

