Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,949,000 after purchasing an additional 81,455 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,621,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBP shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.45.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $164.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.73. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.83 and a 1 year high of $281.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.31.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $684.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.34 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.88%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

