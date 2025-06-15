Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 1,651 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,037 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $77.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 28,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total transaction of $1,903,029.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,725.60. This represents a 30.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $497,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 590,108 shares in the company, valued at $39,153,665.80. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,279 shares of company stock worth $20,872,193. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cfra Research raised shares of eBay to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

