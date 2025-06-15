Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 2,502 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 83.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael R. Ivas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $3,551,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,661.48. This represents a 20.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $7,002,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,375. This represents a 87.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785 in the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price target on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Down 2.3%

APH stock opened at $92.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $94.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.94.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.04%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.