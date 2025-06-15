Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 3,690 Shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLTR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, SageOak Financial LLC bought a new stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $25.58.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

