Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires Shares of 12,211 Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.24.

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Profile

The Simplify Stable Income ETF (BUCK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. BUCK was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

