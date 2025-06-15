Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in AON by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,794,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in AON by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $352.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a one year low of $285.35 and a one year high of $412.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $361.74 and its 200 day moving average is $372.66.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AON to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AON from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.27.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

