Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 20,661 Shares of Ultra Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHT – Free Report) by 61.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,661 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Ultra Ether ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Ultra Ether ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Ether ETF by 5,192.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Ether ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $613,000.

Get Ultra Ether ETF alerts:

Ultra Ether ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ETHT opened at $40.65 on Friday. Ultra Ether ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $173.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.13.

Ultra Ether ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Ether ETF (ETHT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Ethereum index. The fund tracks 2x the daily price movements of an index that measures the price of Ether. It uses futures contracts to provide leveraged exposure without directly investing in Ether. ETHT was launched on Jun 7, 2024 and is issued by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Ether ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Ether ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.