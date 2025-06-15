Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance by 11.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Reliance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RS opened at $309.99 on Friday. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $326.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.11. Reliance had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

