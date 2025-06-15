Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,389,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,667,165,000 after buying an additional 135,009 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,027,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,281,340,000 after buying an additional 679,688 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,123,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $796,075,000 after buying an additional 11,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $751,645,000 after buying an additional 71,543 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Equifax from $277.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equifax from $288.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.75.

Equifax Price Performance

Equifax stock opened at $263.79 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.98 and a 12 month high of $309.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $5,686,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,539,980.95. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total value of $518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,887,101.60. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.