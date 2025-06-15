Integrated Advisors Network LLC Decreases Position in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Simplify Health Care ETF worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Simplify Health Care ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simplify Health Care ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Simplify Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA PINK opened at $29.66 on Friday. Simplify Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $136.44 million, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Simplify Health Care ETF Profile

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

