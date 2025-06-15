Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 789,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,770,705.64. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,522,440. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

NYSE:KMI opened at $27.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.47 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.44.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.86%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

